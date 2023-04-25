Who is Chrisann Pereira, The Actor Arrested in Sharjah in a Drug Smuggling Case?

Reports stated that a fraudster who identified himself as Ravi approached Chrisann's mother Premila and claimed to be a talent consultant in March. He reportedly told the actor that there's an audition for a web show in Sharjah. Ravi also asked her to carry a trophy in which he had allegedly hidden drugs which subsequently led to her arrest in Sharjah.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the police found out that one Anthony Paul had a fight with Premila and wanted to take revenge. He hatched a plan and included a person who pretended to be Ravi. The police have arrested the accused and are trying to get Chrisann back to India.