Who is Chrisann Pereira, The Actor Arrested in Sharjah in a Drug Smuggling Case?

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two people on charges of framing actor Chrisann Pereira in connection with a drug smuggling case, as per reports. The actor has been in a prison in Sharjah since 1 April.
Who is Chrisann Pereira?
Chrisann has played supporting roles in films such as Sadak 2 and Batla House. She has also been a part of plays like Three Women, Drumroll and Sundays with Chitra. She also starred in a web show titled Thinkistan.
What is the Case About?
Reports stated that a fraudster who identified himself as Ravi approached Chrisann's mother Premila and claimed to be a talent consultant in March. He reportedly told the actor that there's an audition for a web show in Sharjah. Ravi also asked her to carry a trophy in which he had allegedly hidden drugs which subsequently led to her arrest in Sharjah.
As per a report by The Indian Express, the police found out that one Anthony Paul had a fight with Premila and wanted to take revenge. He hatched a plan and included a person who pretended to be Ravi. The police have arrested the accused and are trying to get Chrisann back to India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)