'Can Pull Khans to a Party, Not on the Show': Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7
Koffee With Karan Season 7 will premiere on 7 July on Disney+ Hotstar.
After a long a break, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set for the release of the 'seventh season' of his popular celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. In one of his recent interviews, he opened up about the absence of some Bollywood celebrities and why they wouldn't want to appear on his show.
Talking to NDTV, Karan admitted that actors do get into trouble for making statements on his show. He also said that he is "doomed by the reputation of Koffee With Karan and that people are waiting to attack celebrities who appear on it."
During the interview, when Karan was asked if there's a possibility of the 'three Khans', being Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir appearing on his show this season, he replied, "No, they are not coming. I don't have the power to pull that trio. I can get them to a party, not on the show. That's my extent. I can't even manage two out of the three Khans."
The Student of the Year director also spoke about the backlash he faces when it comes to 'nepotism' on his show.
"Nepotism started on this sofa in season 5, and it has never left me. It never left the industry, it never left the social media. I'm still cursed for it. I'm still trolled for it. I'm still abused for it. But, now I'm not bothered."Karan Johar to NDTV
Karan also spoke about his close friend, Ranbir Kapoor not wanting to appear on the show. He told NDTV, "Ranbir told me, 'I am not coming.' He said, 'If I say something on the show and it goes wrong, it'll stay with me for life."
Karan added, "I respect their choice. It doesn't mean, just beacuse they're close friends, they should come. They should come, if they want to come on the show."
Koffee With Karan Season 7, will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, and will be available for streaming from 7 July. The show's first two guests are expected to be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who are playing the lead roles in Karan Johar's forthcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
