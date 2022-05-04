Karan Johar Announces End of Koffee With Karan, Twitter Bids Goodbye With Memes
"Id' like to think we've found our place in pop culture history," wrote Karan Johar in his announcement.
The popular Bollywood celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan will not return with a new season, according to filmmaker and show host Karan Johar, who took to social media to inform fans.
Koffee With Karan has carved out a niche among the audience as a go-to source for Bollywood gossip. However, after six successful seasons, the show has now come to an end. The show premiered in 2004 and had its final season in 2019. It provided some memorable, controversial, and iconic moments to cherish over the course of six seasons.
On Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram with to announce that the show would not returning for a seventh season. "I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history," he wrote about the show in his post. Check out the full post here:
Despite the fact that Koffee with Karan had many controversial moments, fans continued to enjoy the gossipy, entertaining show; here are some of the best Twitter reactions.
