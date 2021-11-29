Ranveer, Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to Release on This Date
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is directed by Karan Johar.
On Monday, 29 November, Karan Johar announced that his movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit theatres on 10 February, 2023. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi among others.
Along with the announcement, Karan also shared a video of some behind-the-scenes clips. "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!", Karan wrote on Instagram.
Alia shared the same video with the caption, "Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete".
In the video, Jaya Bachchan can be seen performing an aarti in a scene, reminding us of her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was announced on Ranveer's birthday in July this year.
