Bulbul to Rocky Randhawa: 6 of Our Favourite Film & Series Characters of 2023

The past year has seen some riveting shows and films from the Hindi film industry. Some characters from these shows have managed to create their niche amidst the plethora of content released this year. From Bulbul (Mona Singh) in Made In Heaven 2 to Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh Khan) in the blockbuster Jawan – these characters were loved by audiences and critics alike.
Here’s a look at some of our favourite characters from 2023:
Bulbul, Made In Heaven
Bulbul, portrayed to perfection by Mona Singh in the Amazon Prime Video series, navigated societal expectations and personal challenges – showcasing a compelling blend of vulnerability and strength. The character's evolution, nuanced performance and depiction of her struggles added depth, making Bulbul a standout in the series. The character, although initially misunderstood in the show, grew into one of our favourites.
Jugnu, Guns and Gulaabs
Adarsh Gaurav’s Jugnu in Guns and Gulaabs is arguably one of the better-written characters in the show. Coupled with Gaurav’s impeccable acting, the character adds a much-needed charm to the show and elevates the narrative. Gaurav's portrayal skillfully navigates the complex layers of his role – adding to the series' intrigue.
Vikram, Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan has had a busy year with three releases, namely Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Although his multi-starrer actioners have gone on to become blockbusters (Pathaan & Jawan ) his comedy-drama film Dunki has not managed to continue his indisputable reign at the box office. Amidst the three releases, SRK’s Vikram Rathore in Jawan stood out as one of the most compelling characters in the film. And with good reason. SRK’s quintessential suave and easy charm is to thank for.
Nilofer, Jubilee
Wamiqa Gabbi gave some of the best performances of 2023. From Jubilee to Charlie Chopra, the actor featured in a range of shows. Her dazzling performance as Nilofer in Jubilee managed to make a reverberating impact. The otherwise sombre period drama got a much-needed oomph from Gabbi’s effortless performance which made it hard for the audience to look away from her every time she was on screen.
Tara Singh, Gadar 2
The Indian audiences were completely taken with Sunny Deol’s character in Gadar 2. Released over 20 years later, after the release of its first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the movie was a sure-shot success. And the love showered on its lead character Tara Singh was no joke either. Sunny Deol’s broody and unrepentant portrayal of the character won over the hearts of many.
Rocky Randhawa, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa was easily the most loved character of 2023. His moral compass, ability to admit when he is wrong and unabashedly love for the people he loves were perhaps the most winning qualities of the character in general. He was the ultimate charismatic trailblazer and there is not two ways about it.
