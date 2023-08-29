After Made In Heaven 2, Anurag Kashyap has donned the acting hat yet again for Akshat Ajay Sharma's Haddi, which is releasing on Zee5 on 7 September. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ila Arun in key roles.

The Quint caught up with Anurag to speak about whether he likes acting, the discussion around representation in Hindi films and shows, depicting violence in his movies and more. He also weighed in on the recent Made In Heaven 2 copyright controversy.

Speaking about representation Anurag said, "We are taking baby steps in the right direction. It's great to have a conversation around representation. This was much-needed, and a lot of credit goes to younger people who are doing things we could only think about. When we had approached transpeople to play the role of Kukoo in Sacred Games, they refused because they hadn't come out. Cut to now, where we see Ivanka Das being cast in Ghoomer and Trinetra Halder being a part of Made In Heaven 2. With them, so many more people are getting the courage to come out. Now, the next step for them is to do acting workshops. If they want to pursue acting as a career they have to get better at their craft, because at the end of the day it also needs to work on the screen as a performance. The responsibility is equally ours as it is theirs."