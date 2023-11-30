Join Us On:
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Murder at Real-Life Randhawa Paradise

One of the locations of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become a crime scene.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Murder at Real-Life Randhawa Paradise
Remember the grand Randhawa Paradise from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? The palatial building wasn't a set, it's an actual property located in Greater Noida. Now, as per reports, a 55-year-old man was murdered at the property on Monday (27 November) evening while he was attending a wedding.

Reports also stated that the man was allegedly shot dead by his son's father-in-law. According to Hindustan Times, Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, identified the deceased as Ashok Yadav, a resident of Sector 51, Noida and the president of Sector 51 Block H residents’ welfare association.

The report detailed that the wedding took place at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West, where Yadav was allegedly shot at around 9:30pm by a man named Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad.

The deputy commissioner was quoted as saying, "Ashok's son and Shekhar's daughter were going through a divorce and the families were in conflict because of that." As per the police inquiry, Shekhar and Ashok had an altercation at the venue, following which the former shot Ashok twice in the head.

In the Karan Johar film, Ranveer Singh and his family stay at the Randhawa Paradise.

