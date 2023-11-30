'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Murder at Real-Life Randhawa Paradise

The report detailed that the wedding took place at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West, where Yadav was allegedly shot at around 9:30pm by a man named Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad.

The deputy commissioner was quoted as saying, "Ashok's son and Shekhar's daughter were going through a divorce and the families were in conflict because of that." As per the police inquiry, Shekhar and Ashok had an altercation at the venue, following which the former shot Ashok twice in the head.

