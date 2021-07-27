Britney Spears’ Attorney Files to Remove Father From Conservatorship

The dispute involves the payment of a security fee of $50,000. Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen indicated that Jamie would agree to pay the fee, despite earlier objecting to it. During multiple testimonies, pop star Britney Spears has said that she wants her conservatorship to end and wants to press charges of “conservatorship abuse” against her father.

During an interaction with the press, Rosengart thanked Britney Spears for her ‘courage and fortitude’. “I want to thank her fans who have been incredibly supportive of her on social media and otherwise, throughout the country and throughout the world. She deserves it and she appreciates it,” he said.

Even on social media, Britney has been posting notes talking about her family’s lack of support. Recently, she also said that she refuses to perform again as long as Jamie Spears retains control over her career.