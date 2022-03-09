Kapil Sharma Trolled After Director Claims Comedian Refused to Promote His Film
Vivek Agnihotri has claimed that Kapil Sharma refused to promote The Kashmir Files on his show.
Recently, 'Boycott Kapil Sharma' started trending on Twitter after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the team of The Kapil Sharma Show refused to promote his upcoming film, The Kashmir Files, because it doesn't have 'big commercial stars'. The Kashmir Files is scheduled to release on 11 March.
When a few social media users requested Agnihotri to come to The Kapil Sharma Show and promote his movie, he tweeted, "I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…
Earlier in a tweet, Vivek had alleged that the makers of the show didn't promote his film as it doesn't have popular stars. "They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT"
Following this, the comedian was trolled and calls for boycotting his show started doing the rounds on Twitter.
