Kapil Sharma Trolled After Director Claims Comedian Refused to Promote His Film

Recently, 'Boycott Kapil Sharma' started trending on Twitter after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the team of The Kapil Sharma Show refused to promote his upcoming film, The Kashmir Files, because it doesn't have 'big commercial stars'. The Kashmir Files is scheduled to release on 11 March.

When a few social media users requested Agnihotri to come to The Kapil Sharma Show and promote his movie, he tweeted, "I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…