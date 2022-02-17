Kapil Sharma to Play a Food Delivery Person in Nandita Das Directorial
Shahana Goswami is all set to play Kapil Sharma's wife in the yet-untitled project.
Kapil Sharma is taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot for his upcoming movie. He has teamed up with filmmaker Nandita Das for the yet-to-be-titled project. While Kapil plays a food delivery guy, Shahana Goswami has been brought on board to essay the role of his wife.
The film is expected to go on floors later this month in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Kapil, who made his film debut with 2015's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and featured in Firangi two years later, said in a statement, "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So, my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me."
Nandita said she finds Kapil representing the 'common man'. "The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen. I hadn't seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness,” she said in a statement.
The film will be presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.
