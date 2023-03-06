ADVERTISEMENT

New Bing Chatbot Impersonates Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Tom Cruise & Others

Bing Chat 'Celebrity' mode allows users to instruct the AI chatbot to impersonate celebrities such as Elon Musk.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
New Bing Chatbot Impersonates Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Tom Cruise & Others
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bing Chat 'Celebrity' mode allows users to instruct the AI chatbot to impersonate celebrities. The feature essentially allows the chatbot to answer questions and talk like famous personalities it has been asked to imitate, as per a report by Bleeping Computer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In celebrity mode, Bing can answer questions about a famous personality’s life, career and more. And it will do so while imitating their personality and style.

However, the feature is hidden, it is not on by default, so in order to activate it the user needs to ask the chatbot about it. It briefly explains how the feature works before the chatbot activates it.

In continuation of the report, the mode is built in a way that allows users to let the chatbot impersonate only certain celebrities such as Elon Musk, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart, Beyonce and others.

The chatbot refuses to imitate politicians or controversial figures. The bot states that it is against its rules to impersonate influential politicians, activists, or state heads.

On the other hand, the report also highlights that Bing Chat sometimes bypasses restrictions depending on how the user instructs it and then goes on to imitate figures like Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The feature also impersonates famous characters such as Harry Potter, Batman, Superman, Sherlock Holmes and more.

Also Read

Taylor Swift's Song 'Lavender Haze' Challenges Discourse On Marriageable Age

Taylor Swift's Song 'Lavender Haze' Challenges Discourse On Marriageable Age

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Tom Cruise   Taylor Swift   Elon Musk 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×