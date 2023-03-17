Twitter Asks Why Rajkummar Rao's 'Bheed' Trailer Was Pulled Down From YouTube

The trailer was praised by many for its realistic and gritty depiction of the Lockdown while others called it ‘agenda-driven.’ In short, the trailer of the film received a mixed reaction from the audience.

The film focuses on the first Lockdown after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and how it affected migrant workers. The trailer depicted how the migrant workers were being treated as they attempted to go back home. Rajkummar's character, it seems, tries to help them.

Bheed is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on 24 March and stars Rajkummar Rao, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles.