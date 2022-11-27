ADVERTISEMENT

Bhediya Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon's Film Shows Decent Growth

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' released on 25 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bhediyastarring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles released on 25 November. The film collection was approximately 9 crore on the second day. The film is producer Dinesh Vijan's third instalment in the horror-comedy universe after the 2018 film Stree and Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Roohi.

According to Box Office India, "Bhediya (Hindi) has decent growth on Saturday of around 35-40% as it collected in the 9.25-9.50 crore nett range. It probably needed higher growth on Saturday due to the low first day but this 35-40% is decent and keeps the film in the race if Sunday can show a good jump. The two-day collections of the film will be 15.50-15.75 crore nett which remains low but after the opening, it is really about making ground post the weekend."

The film also takes a new look at the age old folklore of werewolves. And apart from Varun's CGI-aided transformation into a vicious werewolf, the film also features a remix of the popular song 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' from the animated Jungle Book series.

Topics:  Bhediya   Varun Dhawan   Kriti Sanon 

