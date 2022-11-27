Bhediya Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon's Film Shows Decent Growth

According to Box Office India, "Bhediya (Hindi) has decent growth on Saturday of around 35-40% as it collected in the 9.25-9.50 crore nett range. It probably needed higher growth on Saturday due to the low first day but this 35-40% is decent and keeps the film in the race if Sunday can show a good jump. The two-day collections of the film will be 15.50-15.75 crore nett which remains low but after the opening, it is really about making ground post the weekend."