Bhediya Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon's Film Shows Decent Growth
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' released on 25 November.
Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles released on 25 November. The film collection was approximately 9 crore on the second day. The film is producer Dinesh Vijan's third instalment in the horror-comedy universe after the 2018 film Stree and Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Roohi.
According to Box Office India, "Bhediya (Hindi) has decent growth on Saturday of around 35-40% as it collected in the 9.25-9.50 crore nett range. It probably needed higher growth on Saturday due to the low first day but this 35-40% is decent and keeps the film in the race if Sunday can show a good jump. The two-day collections of the film will be 15.50-15.75 crore nett which remains low but after the opening, it is really about making ground post the weekend."
The film also takes a new look at the age old folklore of werewolves. And apart from Varun's CGI-aided transformation into a vicious werewolf, the film also features a remix of the popular song 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' from the animated Jungle Book series.
