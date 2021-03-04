Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ Team Welcomed by Arunachal Pradesh Govt

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for the film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. It's a big deal because only a few hindi films have been shot in the state. Apart from Varun Dhawan, actor Kriti Sanon and the entire crew is in Arunachal on a 2-month shooting schedule. Team Bhediya was welcomed by the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu.

The film will promote local artists and the state's tourism and culture. The Arunachal Pradesh govt and team Bhediya hope that this will help promote the state as a destination for film shoots. 70% of the artists in Bhediya are from Arunachal. Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik. His short film Aaba was also shot in the state

Before boarding his flight for the shoot, Varun Dhawan posted a video of himself howling like a wolf on Instagram. The actor plays a werewolf in Bhediya. Produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. The film releases on 14 April 2022. Before Bhediya, Rakesh Roshan's Koyla and Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon were among the few films shot in the state.