'We Have a State That's Distributing UAPA Like Prasad': Swara to Mamata Banerjee

"We also have Richa Chadha and others here who are from the film industry. We are facing a lot of resistance to tell stories. We are in a situation today where, for a common citizen like me, on one side there is the mob that's completely unaccountable because the ruling dispensation has found a way to use the mob to its liking and the police and state seem to be fine with it. On the other side you have a state that uses arbitrary power and is distributing UAPA and sedition charges as a prasad from a God we don’t want to pray to but are forced to bow down to. This is our reality", Swara told Banerjee.

Swara continued by saying that there is no Meryl Streep in India because Streep could "stand in front of the President elect of her country and critique him in the harshest way, and not a hair on her head was harmed". "But we are all unemployable today", the actor concluded.