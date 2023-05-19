Ayushmann Khurrana's Father P Khurana Passes Away

He was battling heart problems and was seeking treatment at a private hospital in Mohali, as per the same reports. P Khurana was a renowned astrologer and was close to both his sons.

Many publications have carried a statement that reads, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."

The late astrologer has also written many books on the topic of astrology.