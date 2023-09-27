AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Shares 'Inside Info' From Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Dunki, took to X (formerly Twitter) to host a quick ask-me-anything session on 27 September.
The actor wrote, "Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean."
Have a look at his post here:
SRK, who was also seen in Pathaan, which is part of YRF's spy universe, will reportedly have a cameo in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan. The makers of the upcoming action-entertainer unveiled the film's teaser earlier today.
When a fan inquired about SRK's review of the teaser, the actor decided to share some 'inside info' from the film.
SRK wrote, "Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. (This is only a teaser....Tiger...the picture is still left, my friend.) It will be stunning (inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!"
Have a look:
Another fan asked SRK if there would be any action sequences in his next film, Dunki.
In response, SRK said, "#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!! (I have added a little bit of action...but don't know if sir will keep it or not...he is also the editor.)"
SRK, who has closely worked with legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, also had a special message to share on the late veteran's birth anniversary.
SRK wrote, "Love Yash ji and miss him...he would be so happy for me right now."
Meanwhile, SRK's Dunki is expected to have a Christmas release this year. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.
