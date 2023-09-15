ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'We Fooled Her’: SRK on Deepika Padukone's Lengthy Role In Jawan

Jawan was released on 7 September and has since created a frenzy at the box office.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'We Fooled Her’: SRK on Deepika Padukone's Lengthy Role In Jawan
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a raging success at the box office. Much to the excitement of his fans SRK and the others from the action flick attended a press conference to celebrate the success of the film. The thriller which has now gone on to make over 600 crores has scripted history with its dream run. During the conference SRK revealed that Deepika did not know about her lengthy role in the film she merely thought it was a special appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan said:

“We fooled Deepika. She thought she’s doing a cameo because of love but we made her shoot the whole film. Thank you Atlee sir, thank you Vijay sir, thank you Nayan ji, thank you Deepika for not catching that we made you shoot the whole film.”

Deepika on the other hand said, “I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is helmed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles other than King Khan. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make cameo appearances.

Also Read

Mrunal Thakur Grooves To Hit Song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Mrunal Thakur Grooves To Hit Song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Jawan   Shah Rukh Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×