Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' to Have a Christmas Release

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has created a frenzy at the box office. The film, which was released on 7 September, is inching close to the Rs 700-crore club in worldwide. With its record-breaking success, the makers of the film held a press conference with SRK, Deepika Padukone and others in attendance to celebrate the success of the action flick.
King Khan spoke about the release date of Dunki much to the excitement of his fans. Dunki will release during Christmas
SRK went on to say: "26 January ko hum start kia with Pathaan, Janmasthami mai Jawan lekar aaya hu, Aur abhi naya saal aane waala hai,Christmas hai, usme mai Dunki leke aane waala hoon, saare National integration rakhta hoon, waise bhi jab meri film aati hai us din Eid hoti hai" (We started with 26 January with Pathaan and then Jawan released on Janmasthami and in Christmas Dunki will release and whenever my film releases it is always EID).
In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.
The film is directed by Atlee.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)