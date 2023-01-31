‘The Best Actors in the Film Industry Are All Outsiders’: Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap's film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' is all set to release on 3 February.
Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. The celebrated filmmaker took some time out to speak to The Quint about his love for filmmaking, what motivated him to become a filmmaker and the hardships he faced while trying to make it big in the film industry.
The Gangs of Wasseypur-hitmaker opened up about his initial struggles when he came to the city of Mumbai, and said:
"I had no money. Every day was an adventure to figure out your food and shelter. There were days when I would sneak into Xaviers and go to Imtiaz Ali’s room, who was studying there, and I would have a bed for the night. There were days I couldn’t sneak in there. I would figure out someplace else – sometimes on the street and sometimes at Prithvi."Anurag Kashyap, Filmmaker
The filmmaker also spoke about his reluctance to leave showbiz.
"I never wanted to pack up and leave the movies. The city (Mumbai) has changed so much. I see so much construction around me; I want to get out of the city. I’ll never leave the movies."Anurag Kashyap, Filmmaker
He also talked about representation in Bollywood cinema, his first project Satya and boycott culture.
