ADVERTISEMENT

'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' Teaser: Alaya F Shines In Romantic Musical Drama

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' Teaser: Alaya F Shines In Romantic Musical Drama
i

The teaser of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's romantic musical drama, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, was released on 22 December. The film features Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in lead roles. The teaser features Alaya as a school girl who is madly in love with Karan's character in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the teaser with his fans on social media, Kashyap wrote, "Mohabbat Se Hi Kranti Aayegi! (Revolution will come only through love) #AlmostPyaarWithDJMohabbat teaser out now! In Cinemas 3rd February."

Here's the teaser:

The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kashyap’s Good Bad Films, Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat will hit the silver screens on 3 February 2023.

Also Read

'What Do I Know About The Indian Audience?': Anurag Kashyap

'What Do I Know About The Indian Audience?': Anurag Kashyap

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Anurag Kashyap   Amit Trivedi   Alaya F 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×