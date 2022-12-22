'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' Teaser: Alaya F Shines In Romantic Musical Drama
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles.
The teaser of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's romantic musical drama, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, was released on 22 December. The film features Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in lead roles. The teaser features Alaya as a school girl who is madly in love with Karan's character in the film.
Sharing the teaser with his fans on social media, Kashyap wrote, "Mohabbat Se Hi Kranti Aayegi! (Revolution will come only through love) #AlmostPyaarWithDJMohabbat teaser out now! In Cinemas 3rd February."
Here's the teaser:
The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.
Produced by Zee Studios and Kashyap’s Good Bad Films, Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat will hit the silver screens on 3 February 2023.
