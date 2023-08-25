ADVERTISEMENT
Anil Kapoor Shares a Lovely Photo With Sonam Kapoor & Grandson Vayu

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and family recently celebrated the first birthday of her son Vayu in Delhi.

Anil Kapoor recently posted a picture with his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor and her one-year-old son Vayu. In the picture, he can't seem to get enough of his grandson.

Anil took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of him looking at his grandson Vayu, who is resting in the arms of his mother Sonam. Anil captioned the post as, “Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy… @sonamkapoor (red heart emoji).”

Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja's son, Vayu, turned one on 20 August. The shared some pictures from the celebration as he turned a year older.

The couple hosted a special puja, followed by a family lunch, at their Delhi home.

Anil was last seen in the series The Night Manager and Sonam was last seen in the film Blind.

