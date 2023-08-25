Anil Kapoor recently posted a picture with his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor and her one-year-old son Vayu. In the picture, he can't seem to get enough of his grandson.
Anil took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of him looking at his grandson Vayu, who is resting in the arms of his mother Sonam. Anil captioned the post as, “Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy… @sonamkapoor (red heart emoji).”
Anil was last seen in the series The Night Manager and Sonam was last seen in the film Blind.
