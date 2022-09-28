ADVERTISEMENT

Here's How Alia Bhatt Wished Husband Ranbir Kapoor On His 40th Birthday

Amidst massive box office success for Brahmastra, the duo is also expecting their first child.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Here's How Alia Bhatt Wished Husband Ranbir Kapoor On His 40th Birthday
i

Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today (28 September). Friends, family and fans have all taken to social media to shower the actor with good wishes and blessings for the coming year.

Wife and Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has also taken to social media to wish her husband. Posting a polaroid picture of Ranbir against a decorated backdrop, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wrote, "happy 40 baby".

ADVERTISEMENT

From cousin sister Kareena Kapoor to mother-in-law Soni Razdan, Ranbir has received an outpour of love and affection on his fortieth birthday.

After appearing as co-stars for the first time on Brahmastra: Part One, Alia and Ranbir are all set to star in the next two installments of Ayaan Mukerji's opus trilogy.

Also Read

In Pics: Ayan Mukerji & Karan Johar Arrive At Ranbir Kapoor's B'day Party

In Pics: Ayan Mukerji & Karan Johar Arrive At Ranbir Kapoor's B'day Party

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×