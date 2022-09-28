Here's How Alia Bhatt Wished Husband Ranbir Kapoor On His 40th Birthday
Amidst massive box office success for Brahmastra, the duo is also expecting their first child.
Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today (28 September). Friends, family and fans have all taken to social media to shower the actor with good wishes and blessings for the coming year.
Wife and Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has also taken to social media to wish her husband. Posting a polaroid picture of Ranbir against a decorated backdrop, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wrote, "happy 40 baby".
From cousin sister Kareena Kapoor to mother-in-law Soni Razdan, Ranbir has received an outpour of love and affection on his fortieth birthday.
After appearing as co-stars for the first time on Brahmastra: Part One, Alia and Ranbir are all set to star in the next two installments of Ayaan Mukerji's opus trilogy.
