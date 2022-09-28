Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor & Others Wish Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday

Ranbir's mother-in-law and actor Soni Razdan also sent her best wishes to the actor on his birthday. Sharing his pictures with Alia from their wedding day on Instagram, Soni wrote, "Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back! May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop."

She also posted a picture of herself with her daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir on her story and captioned it, "Happy birthday my jaan..wishing you soooo much love and light always."