Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor & Others Wish Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday today.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva star Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today, on 28 September. Several fans and celebrities including the actor's friends and family members sent their good wishes on his birthday. Arjun Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also wished the actor on social media.
Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun wrote a heartfelt note on the ocassion of Ranbir's birthday. Sharing a selfie with the actor, he wrote, "Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya (I have raised you since the past 40 years and today you've become fire)...Proud of u my boy".
Sharing a throwback picture with Ranbir, Karisma also wished the actor. She captioned her Instagram post, "Two very special Kapoor's were born today! One who's soon to be a dad, and the other one who has the kindest heart. Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and Happy 40th Ranbir #familylove."
Kareena Kapoor also wished her cousin brother on his 40th birthday. Sharing his picture on her Instagram story, Kareena captioned it, "Living legend."
Filmmaker Karan Johar also posted an Instagram story and sent his wishes to the actor. Sharing one of Ranbir's pictures, Karan wrote, "Happy birthday to our Sid, Bunny, Ayan and Shiva!!!! Love you RK."
Ranbir's mother-in-law and actor Soni Razdan also sent her best wishes to the actor on his birthday. Sharing his pictures with Alia from their wedding day on Instagram, Soni wrote, "Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back! May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop."
She also posted a picture of herself with her daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir on her story and captioned it, "Happy birthday my jaan..wishing you soooo much love and light always."
Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also wished her brother-in-law a happy birthday. Sharing a selfie with the actor on her story, she wrote, "Birthday boy! Love you always."
On the work front, Ranbir has several upcoming projects in the pipeline including filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for its theatrical release next year, in 2023.
