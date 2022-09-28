Ranbir Kapoor B'day: An Ode to the Actor Who is Bigger Than His Scripts

Both these films were strengthened by fabulous and sensitive scripts, and in the latter his performance as Murphy “Barfi” Johnson filled the film with heart and emotion, in a meticulously layered character.

What followed was perhaps Ranbir’s least-loved film yet, Besharam. While the idea of seeing Ranbir perform with his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh (both inimitable actors) was extremely appealing, the film in itself is a middling mess.

Even Ranbir’s best efforts to save the film didn’t work and once again, his art was overshadowed by the film’s confines. While his part in his next outing Roy was…intriguing…it wasn’t the redemption the actor needed for his career.

Then came the ambitious Bombay Velvet, directed by Anurag Kashyap, drawing inspiration from Hollywood gangster flicks of the late 30s and neo-noir cinema. The film was too convoluted for its own good but still not the worst Bollywood has ever produced. And yet, it received a largely negative reaction.

Even so, Ranbir as the jazz-loving Johnny Balraj, who fell directly into several popular vintage tropes, stood out.