Alia Bhatt Looks Dreamy As She Shoots For 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Song
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting for their film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in Kashmir.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir, as per reports. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is currently on the last leg of its shoot. In the meantime, a video is circulating on the internet that shows Alia shooting for one of the songs of the film.
A video shared by a fan account showed Alia Bhatt shooting for the song in question.
Take a look at the video here:
The same account also shared a photo of Alia posing with a fan during the shoot.
Karan Johar also took to Instagram and shared pictures from Kashmir. The director, wrote in the caption, “The advantage of your DOP waiting for weather is that I get to pose for him.”
Alia Bhatt is also all set to be seen in Netflix's Heart of Stone.
