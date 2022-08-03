‘The World Can Do With One Less Opinion’: Alia Bhatt on Political Issues

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone. The actor also has several upcoming films in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

Besides Alia, Darlings also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. The film will be premiered on Netflix on 5 August.