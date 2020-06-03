Actor Abhay Deol has taken a dig at Bollywood celebrities coming out to support the protests against George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, USA and asked them to ‘call out the systemic problems in your own country.’Sharing a picture of a handwritten note which reads, “#migrant lives matter #minoritylivesmatter #poorlivesmatter,” Abhay wrote, “Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically.”“I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality. I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions.”Abhay DeolHe added, “Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril.”Over the past few days, celebrities including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani have extended support to the Black Lives Matter movement and are being called out by the public for not raising their voices about injustices in India. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.