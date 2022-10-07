'I’ve Seen Very Few Marriages Work; I’d Like To Disprove That': Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently tied the knot in October.
Ali Fazal, who recently tied the knot with Richa Chadha earlier this month, opened up on a few myths about marriages that he would want to disprove, in an interview with GQ. Sharing his experience with the publication the actor said, "I've seen very few marriages work in my life, so I'd like to disprove that."
Richa and Ali first met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012. Soon after, the two started dating and fell in love. The couple dated for almost 8 years, before the finally decided to exchange the vows.
Talking about his relationship with Richa and the connection that they share, he further told GQ, "There’s something spiritual I share with Richa. And I thank her for that because she’s made me more spiritually aware than I was before. I was all over the place; happy, but not centred, and I think that’s the whole idea; to find that and flow with it."
"We’re all flawed as human beings by nature, and nothing can be perfect. But you can try and revel in that flow, and hopefully flourish in it. All I know is that I will know this person for the rest of my days. I don’t know in what form, but I always know her; and that’s the best thing I could’ve asked for," he further added.
Speaking of his future plans with the Gangs of Wasseypur actor, Ali told GQ, "I don’t know what the future holds for us. We do have plans, we do want to do certain things together but it's hard to encapsulate. I think we’ll have a dog! But more than anything, I feel like we don’t get enough time together. I just like the idea of a future where we get more time together.”
He candidly shared with the publication that he's a cat person and that he and Richa already have two cats. He also said that he misses his dog in Lucknow, but he is hopeful that they will adopt one here, in Mumbai, as well.
Richa and Ali celebrated their pre-wedding festivities with their friends and family in Delhi. The two hosted a grand reception for their friends in Mumbai on Tuesday, 4 October.
