Pics: New Pictures From Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's Wedding Festivities

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently in Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities. The couple has taken to social media to share pictures from the ceremonies. On Sunday, 2 October, Richa posted photos from their mehendi and haldi. The actors can be seen laughing, dancing and enjoying the festivities.

Richa looks stunning in an embroidered pink lehenga by designer Rahul Mishra, while Ali looks dashing in an ivory white angrakha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sharing the pictures, Richa wrote, "Because love is all there is... - Rumi".