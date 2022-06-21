ADVERTISEMENT

'Raksha Bandhan' Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Sisters Are His First Priority

'Raksha Bandhan', starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, releases on 11 August.

'Raksha Bandhan' Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Sisters Are His First Priority
The trailer for Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan dropped on 21 June. The clip features Akshay as a brother to four sisters, who he puts above all else.

Watch the trailer here:

He tells his partner, played by Bhumi, that he'll only marry her once his sisters are all married and that quest seemingly forms the crux of the film.

The trailer also has a segment which touches upon the problems of dowry.

Akshay shared the trailer and wrote, "Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai. Raksha Bandhan trailer is out, watch now (Where there is a family's love, there's a solution to every problem)."

Akshay has earlier shared posters for the film on social media with the caption, "Togetherness is knowing each other's secrets, joys, happiness and hearts. Togetherness is life. And what's life without a family. Come join this beautiful family. We are waiting for you."

Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai. Akshay and Bhumi had previously worked together on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film is slated for release on 11 August.

