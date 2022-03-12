‘Can’t Work in Film That Requires More Than 100 Days of Shoot’: Akshay Kumar

“I am a strong believer of the phrase ‘Budget hit toh film hit’. I have never wasted money and respected everyone’s time. I make it a point to respect my co-actors and crew’s time, so that the time can respect me back,” Akshay Kumar said.

Akshay added, “One can’t give more than 45 to 50 days to a film and if you shoot a film in this time span, your budget will always be under control. I can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot.” The actor also said that he is ‘not one to lock himself in a room’ and just reaches the set, does his bit, and goes home.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He has multiple releases lined up including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Oh My God! 2, Ram Setu, and Bachchhan Paandey.