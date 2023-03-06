'Abused As Children': Actors Piyush Mishra, Khushbu Sundar Open Up

Veteran actor Piyush Mishra and actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar have opened up about being sexually assaulted as children. In his autobiographical novel 'Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra', the actor recounts the traumatic incident of being abused by a female relative when he was in the seventh standard.

In an interview with PTI, Mishra said that the incident affected him a lot, but he didn't want to take "revenge" on that person. "Sex is such a healthy thing that your first encounter with it should be good, otherwise it scars you for life, it disturbs you for life. That sexual assault gave me complex throughout my life and it took me a long time and several partners to come out of it. I wanted to hide the identity of some people. Some of them are women, and some men who are now well established in the film industry. I did not want to take revenge against anybody, or to hurt anyone”, the actor told the publication.