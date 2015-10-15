Piyush Mishra’s Tribute to ‘Nirala’ on His Birthday

Bringing back childhood memories, actor-director Piyush Mishra remembers legendary Hindi poet, Surya Kant Tripathi ‘Nirala’ by reciting his famous poem ‘Koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti’, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

‘Nirala’ pioneered the Chhayavaad movement along with Jaishankar Prasad, Sumitranandan Pant and Mahadevi Varma. Nirala’s Parimal and Anaamika are considered as the original Chhayavaadi Hindi literature.

He also wrote the iconic poem Bhikhari that most of us studied back in school textbooks.