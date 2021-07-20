BJP Leader & Actor Khushbu Sundar's Twitter Account Hacked
This is the second time that the politician's Twitter account has been hacked.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday, 20 July, announced that she has not been able to access her Twitter account after it was hacked three days ago.
"I would like to let you know that my Twitter account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter. Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me," Sundar stated in an official release.
This is the second time that the politician's Twitter account has been hacked. Her account had previously been compromised in April 2020.
The Meri Jung actor, who took to Instagram to share this news, further noted that an entity named Brianne appears to have taken over her account, and has changed her username and profile picture.
"Still not accessible though the hacker has replaced my ID and dp. My worry is the hacker might misuse it now. Till I do not give a shout out that I AM BACK ON TWITTER, pls do not trust or believe any message put out there from my account [sic]."Khushu Sundar
Sundar indicated that she would be meeting with the Director General of Police to file a complaint over the matter on Tuesday.
The actress, who will be seen in the upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe directed by Siva, had left the Congress party and joined the BJP in October 2020, ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
