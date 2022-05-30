'Absolutely Devastating': Lilly Singh Mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's Demise
The singer had shot to fame with his 2017 track ‘So High’.
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab on Sunday, 29 May. Moose Wala was a famous singer, associated with Punjabi music and cinema. He received accolades for his 2017 track ‘So High’. In 2018, his debut album was ranked 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, he was also named by The Guardian as among the ’50 new artists for 2020’.
People took to social media to mourn Moose Wala’s untimely death. Lilly Singh also took to Instagram to highlight the devastating news. Sharing a picture of the singer, she wrote, on her Instagram caption,
“Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala.”
“It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, “what song is that?!” Through his revolutionary music, he will live on. Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music,” she added.
She ended the note with, “Rest in power. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for changing the game.”
