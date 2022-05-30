'Absolutely Devastating': Lilly Singh Mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's Demise

People took to social media to mourn Moose Wala’s untimely death. Lilly Singh also took to Instagram to highlight the devastating news. Sharing a picture of the singer, she wrote, on her Instagram caption,

“Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala.”



“It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, “what song is that?!” Through his revolutionary music, he will live on. Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music,” she added.