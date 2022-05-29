'Unreal': Vishal Dadlani, Rannvijay & Others Mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's Demise

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.

Moose Wala was a famous singer, associated with Punjabi music and cinema. He shot to fame in 2017 with his track ‘So High’. In 2018, his debut album was ranked 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, he was named by The Guardian as among the ’50 new artists for 2020’.