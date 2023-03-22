'My Work Was Not Rooted In Reality': Sara Ali Khan On Love Aaj Kal 2 Failure
Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in 'Gaslight.'
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Sara Ali Khan, in a recent interview, opened up about her performance in Love Aaj Kal 2. The actor got candid about what she really thought about her acting performance in the Imtiaz Ali film and also elaborated on how she may have been "effusive" and "loud" during the year of its release in 2019.
She reflected on the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2. In an interview with Film Companion, she said:
“I like to see things for what they are, but in 2019, for several reasons, I was not able to do that. I was not seeing the mirror for what it was, I was being overtly effusive, attention seeking, people-pleasing, and loud"Sara Ali Khan, Actor
She also went on to add, “There is a difference between being candid and being gregarious, I very often crossed that line. It won’t be false to say I was in a la-la land in 2019, which is why my work was not rooted in reality, even sometimes, my behaviour was not rooted in reality.”
She will next be seen in Gaslight, starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film will release on 31 March on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The actor will also has Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal, Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan and Jagan Shakti’s untitled project in the pipeline.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sara Ali Khan Love Aaj Kal 2
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.