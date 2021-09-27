YRF Announces Release Dates for Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj is set to release theatrically on 21 January, 2022. The film stars Akshay as King Prithviraj Chauhan and chronicles his life and heroism. The film has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt.

Divyang Thakkar’s family entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh as a Gujarati man who employs storytelling to forward the cause of women empowerment. The film marks Shalini Pandey’s Bollywood debut and is set to release on 25 February, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera will hit theatres on 18 March 2022. The period action drama film has been directed by Karan Malhotra and pits Sanjay Dutt against Ranbir’s character as the antagonist. Director Karan Malhotra had revealed that Vaani’s character acts as ‘a catalyst in our hero’s rebellious mission’.

The release dates for approximately 14 films have been announced, including Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-starrer 83.