YRF Announces Release Dates for Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj
The first YRF film in the list is Bunty Aur Babli 2 to release in November, followed by Prithviraj in January 2022.
After the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of theatres in October, several filmmakers finalised release dates for their films, most previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yash Raj Films also announced the release dates for some of its highly anticipated titles: Prithviraj, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Bunty Aur Babli 2.
The first to release will be Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari. The film, directed by Varun Sharma, is scheduled to release on 19 November. While Saif and Rani played the roles of Bunty and Babli in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, Siddhant and Sharvari also star as a conmen couple in the new film.
Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj is set to release theatrically on 21 January, 2022. The film stars Akshay as King Prithviraj Chauhan and chronicles his life and heroism. The film has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt.
Divyang Thakkar’s family entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh as a Gujarati man who employs storytelling to forward the cause of women empowerment. The film marks Shalini Pandey’s Bollywood debut and is set to release on 25 February, 2022.
Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera will hit theatres on 18 March 2022. The period action drama film has been directed by Karan Malhotra and pits Sanjay Dutt against Ranbir’s character as the antagonist. Director Karan Malhotra had revealed that Vaani’s character acts as ‘a catalyst in our hero’s rebellious mission’.
The release dates for approximately 14 films have been announced, including Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-starrer 83.
