Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer Raksha Bandhan to Release on This Date
Raksha Bandhan co-stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar previously starred together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Aanand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to release on 11 August, 2022.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the film’s release date and wrote, “'RAKSHA BANDHAN' ON 11 AUG 2022... #RakshaBandhan #AkshayKumar #BhumiPednekar #IndependenceDay weekend."
In August, Akshay Kumar had shared BTS pictures from the sets of Raksha Bandhan announcing the wrap of their Mumbai schedule. He had written in the caption, “I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar , thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent.”
“And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor,” Akshay had added.
Raksha Bandhan is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dillon and also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. The movie marks the third collaboration between the lead actors Akshaya and Bhumi, who have previously worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Durgamati.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.