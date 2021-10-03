We Are in no Way Connected: Cordelia Cruises Issues Statement on NCB Raid
Following the NCB raid on a party onboard the Mumbai cruise, a statement was issued on behalf of Cordelia Cruises.
Following the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) raid on a party onboard Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, Jurgen Bailom, CEO and President of Waterways Leisure Private Limited, issued a statement saying the company isn't connected to the incident in any way. NCB officials have stated that drugs were consumed at the party. Among those arrested by the agency is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
"I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future," read the statement which was shared by the company's handle on social media.
The statement added that Cordelia Cruises will be extending full support to the authorities in their investigation. "Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents. We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities".
Earlier, NCB chief SN Pradhan had told ANI that drugs such as MDMA and charas were consumed at the party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.