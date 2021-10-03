Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryaan Quizzed in Mumbai Drugs Raid: NCB Sources

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryaan Khan is currently being investigated after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday night, NCB sources told The Quint. The sources have also stated that some other people being questioned in the case are actor Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.

Publications such as Hindustan Times, Times of India and India Today have quoted NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede as saying that Aryaan was on the cruise ship when the raid took place.

Sources in the NCB have told The Quint that drugs were used in the party.

NCB officials have said that the men detained had allegedly stashed drugs inside the stitches of their trousers, while the women had reportedly hidden drugs in the handles of their purses and inside sanitary napkins. As of now, 13 people have been detained by the NCB. There were over 2000 people onboard the cruise, and the entry fee was Rs 80,000 per person.

Speaking to ANI, NCB chief SN Pradhan said, "It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs and involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light".