Watch: Special Cut of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Shown At Burj Khalifa

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Animal is all set to hit theatres on 1 December. Ahead of the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, the makers planned a surprise for fans. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and producer Bhushan Kumar reached Dubai, where they witnessed a special 60-second preview of the movie being showcased on Burj Khalifa.
A video of the film's team watching the preview has gone viral. Ranbir was clicked filming fans' reactions and the visual splendour of the trailer being shown on the structure.
After Kabir Singh, Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film. It was earlier scheduled to release in August, but was postponed to avoid clashes with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.
