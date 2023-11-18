ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Watch: Special Cut of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Shown At Burj Khalifa

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Bhushan Kumar were in Dubai to witness the spectacle.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Bollywood
1 min read
Watch: Special Cut of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Shown At Burj Khalifa
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Animal is all set to hit theatres on 1 December. Ahead of the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, the makers planned a surprise for fans. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and producer Bhushan Kumar reached Dubai, where they witnessed a special 60-second preview of the movie being showcased on Burj Khalifa.

Also Read

'Animal' Song 'Satranga' Captures Complexities of Ranbir-Rashmika's Married Life

'Animal' Song 'Satranga' Captures Complexities of Ranbir-Rashmika's Married Life
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

A video of the film's team watching the preview has gone viral. Ranbir was clicked filming fans' reactions and the visual splendour of the trailer being shown on the structure.

After Kabir Singh, Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film. It was earlier scheduled to release in August, but was postponed to avoid clashes with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×