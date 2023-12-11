'I Won't Change a Thing About My Character In Animal': Tripti Dimri

Actor Tripti Dimri recently featured in a pivotal role in the blockbuster film Animal. Co-starring Ranbir Kapoor the film has created a stir in the entertainment industry given both the criticism and love it has received from the audience. The Qala-actor took some time out to speak to The Quint about what attracted her to the role of Zoya and her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor.
Tripti got candid about her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor and what sets the Barfi-actor apart from the rest. She said:
Ranbir (Kapoor) is very secure as an actor. It is very difficult to be that secure. He also ensures that the co-actor is sorted and not nervous, performing equally well alongside him. The first day I was very nervous and he caught on to that he did everything to make me feel comfortable and that is such a special quality.
She also went on to talk about her character Zoya and if she would change anything about the character.
I don't think I will change anything about the character. I think she is perfect the way she is. Moreover, look at the kind of people she is stuck with, she has to do what she has to do.
