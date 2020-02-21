QuickE: Shilpa Shetty Welcomes Baby Girl; PC as Ma Anand Sheela

Priyanka Chopra is all set to play the role of Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon Studios’ Sheela, reported The Hollywood Reporter. After much speculation about whether or not Priyanka will be starring in a production that follows the lives of Osho and Ma Anand Sheela, the publication has confirmed the project. Sheela will be helmed by director Barry Levinson. Priyanka will also be co-producing the show via her Purple Pebble Pictures banner along with Barry Levinson.

Read more on The Quint