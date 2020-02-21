QuickE: Shilpa Shetty Welcomes Baby Girl; PC as Ma Anand Sheela
1. Priyanka to Play Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon’s ‘Sheela’
Priyanka Chopra is all set to play the role of Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon Studios’ Sheela, reported The Hollywood Reporter. After much speculation about whether or not Priyanka will be starring in a production that follows the lives of Osho and Ma Anand Sheela, the publication has confirmed the project. Sheela will be helmed by director Barry Levinson. Priyanka will also be co-producing the show via her Purple Pebble Pictures banner along with Barry Levinson.
Read more on The Quint
2. Our Angel: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Welcome Baby Girl Samisha
On 21 February, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl. Shilpa shared a photo on Instagram; in the photo, you can see the baby’s tiny hands holding on to Shilpa’s finger. The baby’s face is not visible. In the caption, Shilpa explains the meaning of her daughter’s name ‘Samisha’ in great detail.
Read more on The Quint
3. Police Arrest Crane Operator After Accident on ‘Indian 2’ Sets
The Chennai police have arrested a crane operator following the accident that took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s film Indian 2 on Wednesday, 19 February, reported ANI. A crane employed to erect the set crashed killing three – Madhu, the personal assistant to director Shankar Shanmugham, assistant director Krishna and an art assistant named Chandran. Haasan, who was also at the spot at the time, escaped unharmed. According to The News Minute, the Poonamallee police have also booked A Subaskaran, head of the film’s producers Lyca Productions, under Sections 287, 337, 338 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.
Read more on The Quint
4. Taapsee Calls for Disclaimer in Films Showing Domestic Violence
Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Thappad is already garnering rave reviews from its early screening in Delhi, and the team is geared up for its release on 28 February. In a recently released video, Taapsee is seen urging for disclaimers to be added in films which showcase domestic violence scenes.
In the video which stars her and Pavail Gulati, who plays her husband in Thappad, she urges the viewers to sign a petition supporting a disclaimer in domestic violence scenes. “Why don’t we have a disclaimer for ‘Thappad’ on-screen when we have one for alcohol consumption, smoking and animal cruelty?” asks Taapsee.
Read more on The Quint
5. Trump Scoffs at ‘Parasite’ Win; Calls Brad Pitt a ‘Little Wiseguy’
President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite asking how a foreign movie could get the honour. “How bad was the Academy Awards this year?” he asked the crowd at a packed re-election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?” Trump asked in disbelief.
Read more on The Quint
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )