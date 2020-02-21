Taapsee Calls for Disclaimer in Films Showing Domestic Violence
Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Thappad is already garnering rave reviews from its early screening in Delhi, and the team is geared up for its release on 28 February. In a recently released video, Taapsee is seen urging for disclaimers to be added in films which showcase domestic violence scenes.
In the video which stars her and Pavail Gulati, who plays her husband in Thappad, she urges the viewers to sign a petition supporting a disclaimer in domestic violence scenes. “Why don’t we have a disclaimer for ‘Thappad’ on-screen when we have one for alcohol consumption, smoking and animal cruelty?” asks Taapsee.
She also took to her Twitter handle and shared the video saying, “Kya Thappad pe disclaimer aana bas itni si baat hai? Agar nahi toh petition sign kijiye #Thappad I support the @ChangeOrg_India petition asking CBFC to make it mandatory for movies depicting violence against women to carry disclaimers.”
In the second trailer of the film, Taapsee asked the viewers to report the trailer and all such videos which show domestic violence. The clip got a strike for becoming the most reported video.
Thappad charts the journey of Amrita as she files for a divorce after her husband slaps her. The film also deals with the reaction of different people around her, as they try to justify the act calling it ‘just one slap.’
The trailer of the film has received a lot of appreciation, including from Union Minister Smriti Irani. She posted the trailer on Instagram saying that while she did not agree with director Anubhav Sinha’s political ideology and disagreed with “some actors on some issues”, she would “definitely watch” the film.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )