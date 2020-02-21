Taapsee Calls for Disclaimer in Films Showing Domestic Violence

In the second trailer of the film, Taapsee asked the viewers to report the trailer and all such videos which show domestic violence. The clip got a strike for becoming the most reported video.

Thappad charts the journey of Amrita as she files for a divorce after her husband slaps her. The film also deals with the reaction of different people around her, as they try to justify the act calling it ‘just one slap.’

The trailer of the film has received a lot of appreciation, including from Union Minister Smriti Irani. She posted the trailer on Instagram saying that while she did not agree with director Anubhav Sinha’s political ideology and disagreed with “some actors on some issues”, she would “definitely watch” the film.