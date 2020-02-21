Trump Scoffs at ‘Parasite’ Win; Calls Brad Pitt a ‘Little Wiseguy’

Saying “was it good? I don't know?” Trump seemed to indicate he had not watched the film.

The Bong Joon-Ho directorial, a social satire which explores class divides, made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood's biggest annual prize. It won four awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

In his speech after Parasite won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film, Joon-Ho made a case for a broader look at cinema. “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. “I think we use only one language: the cinema,” he added.

Trump, whose presidency has been built on the nationalist “America first” slogan also said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood's golden age. “Let's get Gone With the Wind. Can we get Gone With the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard?” he said.

Based on the book by Margaret Mitchell, Gone With the Wind (1939) is set in a plantation in the Southern United States during the Civil War. The film’s treatment of characters of colour and portrayal of the relationship between slaves and their owners have since been criticised for being racist and insensitive.

Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him “a little wiseguy.” Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the impeachment of Trump.

(With inputs from PTI)