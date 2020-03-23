QuickE: Celebs Slam Curfew-Breakers; SRK’s Filmy COVID-19 PSA
1. Stupidity: Richa, Hina Khan Criticise People Breaking Janta Curfew
As per PM Narendra Modi’s request, people across the country clapped and cheered for health workers from their windows and balconies on 22 March amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, some celebrities were quick to slam those who gathered on the streets to celebrate, turning a deaf ear to Janta Curfew.
Richa Chadha reacted to a video posted by a Twitter user from Mumbai and wrote, “Stupid level max. This is the opposite of a #jantacurfew.” Hina Khan tweeted that gathering in large numbers increases the chance of spreading the infection.
2. Shah Rukh Khan Uses His Movies to Inform Us About Coronavirus
Shah Rukh Khan’s wit and charm have impressed people across generations. Now, the actor has taken to Twitter to share an informative video about coronavirus, but in his unique style. SRK begins by saying that he hopes everyone is at home, “the most prudent place in terms of the coronavirus right now”.
“There are lots of good things to do when you are at home. Be close to your loved ones, actually not that close - you need to be at least a couple of metres apart. Or you could pick up one of the hobbies for which you never had time”, says Shah Rukh while picking up the guitar but failing to even hold it properly.
3. Bachchan’s Tweet on ‘Amavasya’ Disappears After Being Called Out
After being called out on social media for a tweet on ‘amavasya’, Amitabh Bachchan’s remark has been removed from the social media platform. We are yet to confirm whether the actor himself has deleted the tweet or Twitter removed it.
Bachchan, one of India’s most popular and influential actors, on Monday tweeted an opinion that stated, “clapping, shankh vibrations” would reduce or destroy the potency of any virus. Bachchan’s tweet was met with reactions of anger and disappointment on Twitter.
4. Rape Convict Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Former movie producer and convict Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for coronavirus, reported Reuters, on Monday, 23 March.
The 68-year-old has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in Buffalo, an official told the news portal, after his test results were declared a day earlier on Sunday, 22 March. A number of staff members have been quarantined as well, the official added.
5. 60 Who Came in Contact With Kanika Test Negative; One Missing
60 samples of those who have recently come in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have been found to be negative, reported The Indian Express. According to Uttar Pradesh's State Health Department, at least 266 people have been in close proximity to the 'Baby Doll' singer, and the process of tracing her contacts has been completed. An official confirmed the news on Sunday, 22 March, saying that more samples would be taken should any other contacts show symptoms of COVID-19.
However, IANS has reported that the Lucknow police are still trying to trace Mumbai-based entrepreneur Ojas Desai, who was present with Kanika at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow and left the city on 16 March.
