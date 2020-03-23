Shah Rukh Khan Uses His Movies to Inform Us About Coronavirus

He then goes on to say that coronavirus is “Taking over our minds, hearts, bodies and slowly creeping into our souls. There’s information, misinformation, we are scared and rightly so, and everywhere things are happening and we are confused”. To give us clarity on the pandemic, Shah Rukh lists the basic precautions that need to be followed to prevent spreading the infection.

“Coughing and fever are the main symptoms”, he says and it’s followed by a clip of the song ‘Loveria Hua’ from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. “No, not that kind of fever”, he smiles and we see visuals of one of the scenes from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

In order to safeguard ourselves we need to avoid large groups, says Shah Rukh and what better example than a still from Raees? When it comes to maintaining a distance there’s Yes Boss and the example of self-quarantine at home is the prison scene from My Name is Khan.

“Avoid public transport”, is the actor’s advice in ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ style.