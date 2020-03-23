Shah Rukh Khan Uses His Movies to Inform Us About Coronavirus
Shah Rukh Khan’s wit and charm have impressed people across generations. Now, the actor has taken to Twitter to share an informative video about coronavirus, but in his unique style. SRK begins by saying that he hopes everyone is at home, “the most prudent place in terms of the coronavirus right now”.
“There are lots of good things to do when you are at home. Be close to your loved ones, actually not that close - you need to be at least a couple of metres apart. Or you could pick up one of the hobbies for which you never had time”, says Shah Rukh while picking up the guitar but failing to even hold it properly.
He then goes on to say that coronavirus is “Taking over our minds, hearts, bodies and slowly creeping into our souls. There’s information, misinformation, we are scared and rightly so, and everywhere things are happening and we are confused”. To give us clarity on the pandemic, Shah Rukh lists the basic precautions that need to be followed to prevent spreading the infection.
“Coughing and fever are the main symptoms”, he says and it’s followed by a clip of the song ‘Loveria Hua’ from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. “No, not that kind of fever”, he smiles and we see visuals of one of the scenes from Kal Ho Naa Ho.
In order to safeguard ourselves we need to avoid large groups, says Shah Rukh and what better example than a still from Raees? When it comes to maintaining a distance there’s Yes Boss and the example of self-quarantine at home is the prison scene from My Name is Khan.
“Avoid public transport”, is the actor’s advice in ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ style.
Shah Rukh’s video received a lot of appreciation from Twitter.
Previously, Shah Rukh urged people to self-isolate and prevent the spread of coronavirus. He uploaded a short clip on his Instagram and Twitter account and said, “I appeal to all the people to avoid public places and to avoid commute by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely crucial. To fight this crisis, the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint front. So, I appeal, please do not panic, please be careful.”
