Bachchan’s Tweet on ‘Amavasya’ Disappears After Being Called Out
After being called out on social media for a tweet on ‘amavasya’, Amitabh Bachchan’s remark has been removed from the social media platform. We are yet to confirm whether the actor himself has deleted the tweet or Twitter removed it.
Bachchan, one of India’s most popular and influential actors, on Monday tweeted an opinion that stated, “clapping, shankh vibrations” would reduce or destroy the potency of any virus. Bachchan’s tweet was met with reactions of anger and disappointment on Twitter.
The actor’s complete tweet read: “AN OPINION GIVEN : 5 pm ; 22nd Mar, 'amavasya', darkest day of month ;virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new 'nakshatra' Revati. cumulative vibration betters blood circulation.”
Needless to say, after the manner in which several people across the country broke the Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and gathered in groups to clap, ring bells and blow the shankh to ward off the virus, this piece of misinformation coming from India’s biggest superstar was indeed shocking.
Aamir Bashir wrote that Bachchan would have lost ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ despite the lifelines.
Varun Grover, on the other hand, tweeted, “Shameful superstitions propaganda coming from a person with such huge reach. And we have learned to let go of besharmi of many of our celebs but this is DANGEROUS too. Indian lives are at stake here and you need to be more responsible”.
Take a look at some other reactions:
