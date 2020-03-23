Bachchan’s Tweet on ‘Amavasya’ Disappears After Being Called Out

After being called out on social media for a tweet on ‘amavasya’, Amitabh Bachchan’s remark has been removed from the social media platform. We are yet to confirm whether the actor himself has deleted the tweet or Twitter removed it.

Bachchan, one of India’s most popular and influential actors, on Monday tweeted an opinion that stated, “clapping, shankh vibrations” would reduce or destroy the potency of any virus. Bachchan’s tweet was met with reactions of anger and disappointment on Twitter.

The actor’s complete tweet read: “AN OPINION GIVEN : 5 pm ; 22nd Mar, 'amavasya', darkest day of month ;virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new 'nakshatra' Revati. cumulative vibration betters blood circulation.”